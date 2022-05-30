Aria Hutchinson, Sister of Detroit Lions First Rounder, Wins ‘Miss Michigan’

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson may have been the second-overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but sister Aria Hutchinson, 23, remains No. 1 in hearts across the Wolverine State.

On Monday, Aria shared a spectacular bit of news to drive that point home — announcing that she has been selected as 2022’s Miss Michigan USA, now set to compete in the upcoming Miss USA contest.

“Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment. Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey,” Aria shared, via Instagram.

“I can’t wait to use this title for good, helping and inspiring as many people as possible. What a gift this is!” she added. “Today I can humbly say that I am Miss Michigan USA 2022!”

The Detroit Daily News noted that Aria “graduated from the University of Michigan in 2021 with a degree in neuroscience, joining ScribeAmerica as a medical scribe in July.”

Though Aria prepares to step into a new phase of her life, akin to the Detroit Lions rookie, she still fondly reminisces over days at U of M shared with brother Aidan, concurrent to his dominant run as a pass-rusher for the Wolverines.

“I graduated summer ‘21 and [A]idan graduated in winter ‘21– meaning that we were able to attend the same graduation and take our final u of m walk together yesterday. couldn’t imagine a better ending to my college career,” Aria posted on Instagram.

