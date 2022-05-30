Aidan Hutchinson Hopes To ‘Smack’ Tom Brady

It’s a good thing Tom Brady plays for Tampa Bay and not Chicago, because Brady is one Bear you don’t want to poke. Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is trying anyways, listing the 44-year-old Brady as the QB he’s most eager to get his paws on.

“I grew up dressing like Tom Brady for like Halloween and stuff,” Hutchinson responded when asked by Saints defender Cam Jordan who he was most looking forward to sacking. “So like, If I were able to smack Tom Brady and get a sack on him, and hopefully, you know, talk some smack when we get up.”

A sack and some smack talk? Hutchinson wants the whole enchilada! I can’t imagine Wolverine faithful being quite as thrilled with the prospect of such Michigan on Michigan crime.

Before he can chew up fellow Michigan alum Brady, Hutchinson first needs to earn a starting spot in Detroit. But that shouldn’t be a problem. Hutchinson and the Lions wrapped up their first OTA’s on Thursday and the rookie left a positive impression on the coaching staff.

“Everything that we thought we were getting shows up,” Lions DC Aaron Glenn told media members following OTA’s.

Prior to landing with the Lions, Hutchinson seemingly talked Detroit’s selection into reality, telling Lions.com: “(Playing for Detroit) would mean a lot. All my friends back home are big Lions fans and they’ve been enduring the pain of all the losses in the previous years, so it would definitely be awesome to do that.”

Anxious to keep him near Ann Arbor, Detroit made Hutchinson the 2nd overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Tom Brady likely won’t be quite as eager to see the chatty Hutchinson.

