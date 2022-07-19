Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson might not be facing much punishment at all.

The dual-threat quarterback has faced dozens of sexual misconduct allegations, and the NFL is in the process of deciding what kind of suspension he might get.

Well, fans expecting him to get hit with a massive punishment might be in for a big disappointment.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 16: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

ProFootballTalk reported Watson might be suspended for as little as two games. The same report indicates he might be facing a ceiling of an eight game suspension.

That’s a far cry from earlier reports that he might be suspended indefinitely.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 16: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

What the NFL decides to do with Watson is arguably the biggest storyline in the sport at the moment. Again, there were whispers he might be suspended for a minimum of a season.

Now, it’s been reported the former Texans star might get two games. Two whole games after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct!

Remember when Tom Brady got suspended for allegedly deflating balls? Pretty hard to square the logic that goes into how the NFL hands out punishments.

Deshaun Watson faces a possible suspension after allegations of sexual misconduct. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

If Watson only gets a handful of games, the Browns will have avoided a potential disaster situation. The team is more than talented enough to bounce back quickly if there are struggles without him.

Outside of what you think of Watson, the man can play quarterback. He’s a star.

BEREA, OH – JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on Watson’s case as we have them at Outkick.