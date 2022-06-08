Deshaun Watson Posts Rap Lyrics In Response To Blistering NYT Report, 24 Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Things are looking wack for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who was at the center of a new report by NYT’s Jenny Vrentas, which critically damaged the quarterback’s defense against 24 allegations of sexual misconduct by a growing number of massage therapists.

In response to the damning account by Vrentas, and the suspicious 66 individually booked massage therapy appointments made in a 17-month span, Watson posted the wise counsel of Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Rod Wave on his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon.

He reposted lyrics of the tripartite’s song, Rich Off Pain, whose message of being an innocent man resonated with Watson in the wake of the Times‘ report.

Watson posted on his Instagram Story: “See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

OutKick founder Clay Travis said the situation is a continued disaster for Watson, as these detailed allegations continue to come out.

Deshaun Watson posts rap lyrics on Instagram to deny he sexually assaulted 24 women. pic.twitter.com/1dA5C261A3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 7, 2022

Vrentas’ report on Watson revealed that the Texans potentially knew of Watson’s activity before the team’s previously declared date and that Watson once booked an ill-intended massage session by disguising it as support for Black businesses.

Watson’s legal counsel, including attorney Rusty Hardin, advised him to pick anything but an R. Kelly track.

