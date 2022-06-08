Deshaun Watson Posts Rap Lyrics In Response To Blistering NYT Report, 24 Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Things are looking wack for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who was at the center of a new report by NYT’s Jenny Vrentas, which critically damaged the quarterback’s defense against 24 allegations of sexual misconduct by a growing number of massage therapists.

In response to the damning account by Vrentas, and the suspicious 66 individually booked massage therapy appointments made in a 17-month span, Watson posted the wise counsel of Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Rod Wave on his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon.

He reposted lyrics of the tripartite’s song, Rich Off Pain, whose message of being an innocent man resonated with Watson in the wake of the Times‘ report.

NYT REPORT SHOWS DAMNING DETAILS ON TEXANS’ INVOLVEMENT IN DESHAUN WATSON CASE

Watson posted on his Instagram Story: “See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

CLAY TRAVIS: THIS IS A CONTINUED DISASTER FOR DESHAUN WATSON

OutKick founder Clay Travis said the situation is a continued disaster for Watson, as these detailed allegations continue to come out.

Vrentas’ report on Watson revealed that the Texans potentially knew of Watson’s activity before the team’s previously declared date and that Watson once booked an ill-intended massage session by disguising it as support for Black businesses.

NEW DETAILS PAINT DESHAUN WATSON AS POSSIBLY THE HORNIEST CLIENT IN MASSAGE THERAPY HISTORY

Watson’s legal counsel, including attorney Rusty Hardin, advised him to pick anything but an R. Kelly track.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

