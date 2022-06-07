Deshaun Watson Attorney ‘Has Not Had Time to Investigate’ 24th Accusation of Sexual Misconduct

A 24th accuser has come forward and claimed that Browns QB Deshaun Watson was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session back in 2020, but Watson’s lawyers don’t have much to say about this latest development.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said they were “unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time,” according to Fox News.

In a statement, Hardin said, “Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs.”

According to Fox News, this latest massage therapist says that Watson became erect during one of his sessions with her and that he encouraged her to touch his penis and otherwise engage with him sexually. She also alleges that he then masturbated in front of her and that some of his subsequent ejaculation landed on her chest and face.

She then “quit massage therapy” shortly thereafter, according to the suit.

Considering that Hardin generated a lot of bad PR for his client last week — first, with his cavalier comments about “happy ending” massages, then with his attempts at clarification — it’s probably not a bad idea to stay quiet about this latest accusation for now.

A grand jury has already declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says that the league investigation into these accusations is “nearing the end.” Meanwhile, Watson has signed a monster $230 million deal with the Browns. Whether Watson will face a suspension for next season remains to be seen.