Deshaun Watson Attorney Clarifies ‘Happy Endings’ Comment — And Makes Things Even Worse

OK, one more time. What do we do when we’re in a hole?

STOP DIGGING!

Now, can someone please rip the shovel out of the hands of Rusty Hardin, attorney for Browns QB Deshaun Watson? Because he doesn’t seem to know when to stop.

Hardin first got himself into a bit of a fix on Friday when he went on a Houston radio program and insisted that massages with “happy endings” aren’t a crime, according to a report from OutKick’s Anthony Farris.

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have had a massage that perhaps, occasionally there was a happy ending,” mused Hardin. “Maybe there’s nobody in your listening audience that’s happened to.

“I do want to point out, if it has happened, it’s not a crime.”

The rather sordid comment raised quite a few eyebrows, since 24 women have now accused his client of sexual misconduct. Yes, 24.

Well, Hardin saw the uproar he caused and then attempted to clarify his point.

It was a bad decision.

Per USA Today, Hardin now says that he was just speaking hypothetically about “happy ending” massages and was in no way referencing Watson, who just so happens to be accused of sexually harassing and/or assaulting two dozen female massage therapists.

It gets worse.

Hardin then attempts to circumscribe the issue by narrowly defining “happy endings” as “consensual oral sex.” Emphasis on consensual.

“Happy endings are not a crime, and a happy ending is a consensual happy ending,” Hardin said later on Friday. “If it’s against the women’s will, it’s not happy because a happy ending has to be consensual on both sides. I’m just using the colloquial word for ‘consensual oral sex.’ It’s not a crime, if that’s what happened. That’s not either assaultive or a crime. Against her will is wrong, period.”

OK, Rusty, repeating the word consensual isn’t helping here. Put a sock in it. Opposing counselor Tony Buzbee couldn’t be, um, happier about your verbal diarrhea.

“He singlehandedly is losing the case before we pick a jury,” Tony Buzbee said of Hardin.

“That Mr. Hardin would suggest that Watson was OK in expecting that kind of conduct is disgusting,” Buzbee said. “I think Mr. Hardin himself in his moment of clarity may have ended Watson’s career.”

We’ll see about that. Roger Goodell says that the NFL investigation into the accusations is “nearing the end,” according to OutKick’s Alejandro Avila, so we should soon know whether Watson will face a suspension next season.

Whatever the NFL decides, this mess isn’t going away, despite the $230 million contract Watson just signed with the Browns.

And his attorney is only making things worse.