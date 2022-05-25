Roger Goodell Says Investigation On Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘Nearing the End’

It’s turning into a crucial week of litigation involving Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who is currently facing accounts of sexual misconduct and assault from 22 accusers.

The NFL is also involved in the matter, and commissioner Roger Goodell gave an update on the ongoing legal battle as hearings unfold.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler announced, Roger Goodell said the following on the Deshaun Watson case: “I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer.'”

Two of the 22 accusers, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, currently in the legal battle against Watson, are set to appear on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Tuesday to back their claims against the QB.

The two also discussed Watson’s recent $230 million contract handed by the Cleveland Browns, which they consider a clear underscoring of the alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson’s legal defense has accused attorney Tony Buzzbee of wanting to gather the 22 accusers purely for a highly publicized battle.

Watson met with the NFL investigation team face-to-face last week, including lead investigator Lisa Friel.

Friel had previously met with the accusers. Solis and Hayes found their individual sessions with Friel to be “protective” of Watson.

