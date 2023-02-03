Derek Carr Takes Vicious Shots At Himself & The Raiders During Pro Bowl Games

Videos by OutKick

Derek Carr doesn’t sound too beat up about being benched by the Raiders and shoved out of Las Vegas.

The veteran QB was FEELING himself during Thursday night’s Pro Bowl games – which, I’ll be honest with you, I had NO idea were going on – and cracked a few (sad) jokes over the final few weeks of his Raiders tenure.

Following one of the events – apparently the AFC won, 71-55? – Carr was asked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark if he had ever been that hot in Las Vegas, and he replied: “Not that hot. It’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

Derek Carr got jokes 🤣



“Probably why I’m going somewhere else” pic.twitter.com/ROPRujyKSf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023

Derek Carr not giving Raiders any breaks with deadline approaching

Derek! Love it.

Look, I’m a big fan of people who make fun of themselves in tough spots. Self-deprecating humor is always a crowd-pleaser when done correctly, and Carr nails this one.

I’m gonna level with you, I was a big Carr fan until he cried at the podium earlier this year. That was pretty pathetic, and I jumped off the train pretty quickly.

But this reeled me right back in, baby! On top of that, David Carr – you know, the one who the Texans nearly killed a few decades ago – riled up the Twitter folks with a subtle jab, too.

Sorry, Raiders. You’ve made an enemy out of the Carr family, which is hard to do because Derek Carr might be the nicest person on the planet, and you also lost Tom Brady to his second retirement.

Have fun with Jarrett Stidham!

And if you thought well, maybe David’s just angry and doesn’t speak for Derek, you’d be very, very wrong.

Derek Carr has no interest in giving the Raiders a break. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

When he was done roasting himself Thursday night, Carr then went on to say he has no plans of extending the Feb. 15 deadline date on his contract to give the Raiders additional time to resolve his situation.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,” Carr said of extending the deadline, which would trigger $40 million worth of guarantees to kick in on his contract. “That’s for [the Raiders] to talk about. I’m just obeying the rules. If it gets to the date [and I get released], then I’ll be able to talk to all my friends.”

Love this guy.