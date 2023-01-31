Las Vegas Raiders Still Haven’t Let Derek Carr Pursue A Trade, Even With Feb. 15 Deadline Looming

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders are approaching crunch time in the Derek Carr trade saga.

The two sides are two weeks away from the team’s deadline (Feb. 15) to trade or cut Carr before his $32.9 million base salary gets locked in for next year, with an additional $7.5 million guaranteed for 2024.

The Raiders still have not allowed Carr’s representation to meet with other teams, according to an update from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

With Carr fully expected to leave Las Vegas like Nic Cage in ’95, the Raiders’ limitations on his pursuit for a new team comes as a bit of a shock.

Derek Carr. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Who Holds The Winning Hand: Derek Carr or LV?

Carr has already said goodbye to the city; the Raiders made it abundantly clear that they want to trade him with a late-season benching; and the QB trade market has anchored Carr as the top pick among options that include Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady this offseason.

So what are the Raiders waiting for?

Well, trading Carr isn’t a clear-cut deal.

Carr will become a free agent in March, which could significantly limit Carr’s agent, Tim Younger, from talking to teams with his camp expectedly more interested in Carr’s long-term money rather than finding the team that will give the Raiders’ the best return on investment.

The 31-year-old QB holds full vetoing power in the Raiders’ trade pursuit and can extend the team’s trade deadline, but the latter seems unlikely, with Las Vegas standing more to lose in this gamble by not trading DC.

RELATED: WHAT TEAM TRADES FOR DEREK CARR AFTER RAIDERS TANK TO END THE SEASON?

It’s a tricky dilemma for the Raiders as potential suitors without a head coach in place (yet) will also not have a requisite piece of the negotiations in play until they make their respective hires.

With Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler keeping their side of the negotiations close to the chest, it’ll be a true mystery as to which team leads the sweepstakes to land Carr until the second week of February rolls in.

Several teams with rumored interest in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler include the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)