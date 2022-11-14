Speechless Derek Carr Cries After Loss To Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders’ issues are making Derek Carr reach for the tissues.

Carr and the Raiders hit a new low on Sunday: losing to the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts, 25-20, dropping their record to 2-7 on the year.

With the postseason likely out of LV’s outlook for the remainder of the year, Carr felt the massive weight of defeat. He emotionally broke down in the Raiders-Colts postgame interview.

Carr finished the game with 248 passing yards (24-of-38) and two touchdowns.

“I love Josh (McDaniels). I love our coaches. They have had nothing but success. Way more success than I’ve ever had. I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night,” Carr said before making a subtle nod to a lack of motivation inside the locker room.

He added, “And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. … I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place, and as a leader, that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.”

Derek Carr Cares… A LOT!

Carr has repeatedly been on the wrong end of reports involving team chemistry, including a brief scandal in 2018 when teammates were reportedly turning their backs on Carr after he cried on the sidelines during a Week 6 matchup against the Seahawks.

So this disconnect is nothing new, perhaps worse than ever.

But in the end, Josh McDaniels’ Raiders have been a dumpster fire because of Josh McDaniels. Carr’s had his issues with errant overthrows and too much patience in the pocket; however, he’s kept the offense in games: scoring 20+ points in 7 of their 9 games this season (disregarding the 0-burger against the Saints).

Carr’s play has also elevated Raiders WR Davante Adams, who caught nine passes for 126 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He’ll have to continue to lean on Adams, whose drive is unmatched.

It’ll be interesting to see what Raiders players will have to say about Carr if he were to depart in the near future. Similar to the Russell Wilson saga.

At the end of the day, there is one tried and true solution to Carr’s issues: SACK UP.