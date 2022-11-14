Jeff Saturday Defies Expectations, Haters To Win First Game As Colts Interim HC

Several factors contributed to the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the biggest storyline to come out of it was Colts player-turned-interim head coach Jeff Saturday winning his debut after a week of naysayers doubting his unexpected promotion.
Jeff Saturday Gets W Over the Haters
From legendary NFL coach Bill Cowher, to longtime Browns player Joe Thomas, the skeptics were out in full force this week. Seemingly everyone was pounding on the Colts for choosing the inexperienced Saturday as their interim HC.
It was a tight fight, but Saturday’s Colts bested the Raiders, 25-20.
One of Saturday’s gambles that paid off on Sunday was returning to aging QB Matt Ryan as the starter. Ryan had an efficient game through the air (21-of-28, 222 yards, one touchdown), but he shined the most in the fourth quarter, including a 39-yard scamper in the fourth quarter when the Colts faced a one-point deficit. Indianapolis capped the drive with a touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor, who also fed off Saturday’s energy with 147 yards rushing on the day.
According to ESPN Stats and Info, Saturday was just the second Colts head coach in the past 45 years to win his debut, joining former play-caller Jim Caldwell.
Saturday may not have been among the top 50 options Colts fans had hoped for the HC position after Frank Reich was fired. But the ex-Colts player triumphed in the end by propelling the previously sleepy Indy team to their fourth victory of the season.
Jeff Saturday’s Colts improved to 4-5 and remain second in the AFC South race behind the Tennessee Titans.
Saturday’s pedigree will truly be tested in the coming weeks as the Colts prepare for postseason-bound teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.
Consider it Luck, but not bad for a debut.
