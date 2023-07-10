Denny Hamlin Is A NASCAR ‘Hack,’ Kyle Larson Explodes After Wreck, Bubba Wallace Demands Answers, Samantha Busch Goes Cowgirl

Videos by OutKick

You’ve got to be kidding me with that rain. Seriously, NASCAR fans didn’t deserve that. We deserved to watch that race all the way to the end, because buddy, it was the best one I’ve seen in years.

That’s right — years. I said it, and I’m sticking by it.

Fair is fair, and I was tough on NASCAR last week because I thought the Chicago race was … eh. Atlanta, though, was right in my wheelhouse.

From start to premature finish — yes, go ahead, make the joke — it was awesome. Non-stop action, passing, sliding up the track, near wrecks and, of course, actual wrecks.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — ever heard of him? — said it multiple times during the race and I’ll say it again now — THAT was a damn good automobile race.

So, of course, why not have a major storm system sweep in with 100 laps to go and end it in the blink of an eye? Naturally, that’s just the way it always works, I guess.

We can have nice things, but we don’t get to keep them very long. Whatever. Congrats, Willy B.

We’ll break down Atlanta here in just a bit, and get to a couple other items along the way.

Martin Truex Jr. called everyone clowns, so I think we should analyze that. The mob accused Denny Hamlin of driving like a pissed off teenager last night and he responded accordingly, so that also seems like something we should discuss.

What else? Kyle Larson exploded, Hooters Gianna and Ryan Blaney celebrated their three-year anniversary, Samantha Busch went cowgirl and we got some more fallout from Bubba Wallace stirring the pot.

NASCAR fans deserved a better Atlanta finish. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

NASCAR strikes gold in Atlanta

Like I said, I try to call it as fair as possible around here. Thought last week wasn’t as great as the typical media talking heads wanted you to believe, and thought last night was the best race in years.

Look, NASCAR has taken some big swings over the years. There have been some hits — the ROVAL, the Coliseum (kinda) — and some misses — can we stop putting dirt on Bristol?

This one, though, has been an overwhelming success. Atlanta used to be great back in the day, but STUNK over the past few years. Since the repave and reconfiguration, though, it’s been awesome.

Plain awesome.

Turning it into a mini-Daytona was the smartest thing NASCAR’s done since, I don’t know, ever? Seriously, I can’t think of a decision that’s worked out better.

I mean, look at this feedback.

Ryan @Blaney passes Kyle Larson to WIN Stage 1 at Atlanta!



📺 : @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/kQIuFWn6nT — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2023

I’m a driver, owner, TV personally, but most of all a race fan, tonights race was the best I’ve ever seen ! — Darrell Waltrip (@AllWaltrip) July 10, 2023

Atlanta, hottest ticket on the Nascar circuit?? This is fun as hell to watch. Live, its even better! — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 10, 2023

That was great racing tonight. As edgy as the cars were on a dry track, couldn’t restart it with sprinkles on the track. Woulda been Daytona all over again. Along with the rain came a ton of lightning within 8 miles. Right call to end it. No one loves it. I don’t love it. But… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 10, 2023

THIS RACING IS INSANE — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2023

Denny Hamlin is a hack, but is he?

That Darrell Waltrip tweet was a rollercoaster. Love DW. Absolute loose cannon.

By the way — how great was Dale Jr. last night? He’s usually really good in the booth, but when he gets to call a restrictor plate race like that it’s so obvious how damn good he was at it.

Jeff Burton also made the comment that last night’s race reminded him of late 90s-early 2000s Daytona, and I couldn’t agree more.

OK, enough of the lovey dovey crap — I have a reputation to uphold.

Denny Hamlin, you STINK!

Alex Bowman comments on last week’s incident with Denny Hamlin (the word “hack” might have been used with a laugh), how he views his points position and Hamlin explaining why he sought out Bowman yesterday to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/835BNNGqqw — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 8, 2023

Denny Hamlin once again wrecks someone. Denny has wrecked more people than anyone in his career. pic.twitter.com/SVYyzkGcXz — Michael Boley (@MichaelBoley86) July 10, 2023

Wait what? Who?



How much 3Chi have y’all had? https://t.co/22TB8eq1o3 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 10, 2023

Alex Bowman gets into Denny Hamlin!



They slide through the grass! #NASCAR



📺 : @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/wUakC1SkU9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2023

Martin Truex Jr. is sick of all the NASCAR clowns

Denny Hamlin is probably the best superspeedway racer in the garage right now, so I don’t know that accusing him of wrecking people at a place like Atlanta is gonna hold much weight.

Do love that everyone all of a sudden is using the word ‘hack’ again. Feel like that one is underappreciated and a lowkey zinger, so I’m here for it.

I think there are plenty of instances where Denny can be a hack — bitching about Chase Elliott wrecking him when he openly admitted wrecking Ross Chastain is still laugh out loud funny — but last night wasn’t one of those times.

Speaking of crappy drivers — Martin Truex Jr., how was your night?

Martin Truex Jr. got turned on pit road by Michael McDowell, who was leaving his box.



"F*cking moron" James Small says.



"How the hell does this shit always happen?" – Truex



"Because we're surrounded by clowns" – Small.#NASCAR — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) July 10, 2023

"On your left, watch this f****** idiot."



James Small tells Martin Truex Jr. as he comes back down pit road. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) July 10, 2023

We've got more trouble off of Turn 2! pic.twitter.com/iBlir1HCt2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2023

Kyle Larson blows up and so does Bubba Wallace, in a different way

MTJ was awesome last night, by the way. That high line he was running in Stage 2 was insane racing. I tried like hell to find video for you guys but gave up. Maybe it’s over on Threads?

There was, however, video of Kyle Larson seemingly exploding out of nowhere, which was certainly something.

Whoa.



Kyle Larson with damage after this explosion. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6fAFwZ4cJJ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2023

Never seen a car really do that after a wreck, I’ll be honest with you. All in all, it was a typical superspeedway night for Larson — fast car, no luck.

Frankly, that’s usually how it always goes for OutKick fan favorite Bubba Wallace, too. He’s always excellent at these tracks, and he was pretty fast again Sunday.

And, of course, he LOVED the late rain delay just like the rest of us.

. @BubbaWallace on the radio "OPEN THE FUCKING PITS. IT'S NOT RAINING. THEY ARE JUST WAITING FOR IT TO FUCKING RAIN!" #NASCAR #NASCAR75 — 🏁 Allen Bedgood 🏈 (@RacingBedgood) July 10, 2023

Angry Bubba Wallace is the best Bubba Wallace, in my opinion. I can do without the whiny, woe-is-me, dramatic Bubba. This one, though, is always a crowd pleaser.

Unfortunately for Bubba, he’s not pleasing very many crowds these days.

Last week I told you about his comments before the Chicago race — you know, the ones about diversity and inclusion in NASCAR?

Yeah, they went over exactly how I thought they would.

Memo to NASCAR and Bubba: Black people generally do not watch auto racing nor do they care about it. Forcing it down their throats won’t increase interest. Your diversity effort is stupid. And Wallace. Focus more on winning a race instead of race politicshttps://t.co/SrJK2FfGdZ — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) July 1, 2023

some famous ppl wants to be a politician these days — raaw (@solraaw) July 5, 2023

Bubba Wallace is a joke. — Emma (@AKfortySlevin) July 5, 2023

Take a seat Lebron — ICEMAN1776 (@Justin70257471) July 5, 2023

