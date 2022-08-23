Dennis Rodman Leaps To Brittney Griner’s Russian Rescue: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

Brittney Griner is still stuck in Russia but an unlikely hero may be stepping up to be the diplomat that Joe Brandon is not.

It’s time for Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts.

America-hating, weed oil vape cartridge-traveler Brittney Griner is still stuck in Russia on a 9-year prison sentence.

BRITTNEY GRINER SENTENCED TO 9 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY ON DRUG CHARGES IN RUSSIA

Boy, we’ve paid more collective attention to the WNBA over this whole debacle than ever in the history of that organized sport.

For those who haven’t been following or just don’t really care, the Biden Administration has so far been unable to convince Putin to release her.. so add that to his very long list of failures, that being the least of our problems with Brandon, by the way.

Even after reportedly offering up a Russian arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” there still seems to be very little movement in the case of Griner.

She brought a contraband substance into a foreign country and she also hates this country so believe me when I say, I haven’t lost a wink of sleep over it but apparently Dennis Rodman has.

Rodman is a basketball Hall of Famer but in recent years, he’s better known for his odd, close and cozy relationships with foreign dictators such as North Korea’s Kim Jung- Un.

Now he is apparently offering up his diplomatic services to free Brittney Griner.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I’m trying to go this week,” he said. “That girl” is, of course, Brittney Griner. I think.

But anyway, apparently Rodman is also a pal to Vladimir Putin and thinks he can convince him to send that girl home…to the country…she finds oppressive (just thought I’d mention that again).

The State Department has warned Americans not to go to Russia and further warned anyone dumb enough to do it that the US Embassy has very limited ability to assist them should they run into trouble, or stupidly pack weed oil.

But look, if Rodman thinks he can get the job done. I say, “go for it.”

If he isn’t successful, I’m sure Biden will offer up another terrorist or murderer to bring Brittney home.

But if he IS, boy what an embarrassment to Joe and his whole administration. Not that any added embarrassment would even be noticeable at this point. Perhaps once this dog and pony show is over the administration can turn its attention to other Americans wrongfully detained abroad or maybe even the Americans that may still be stuck in Afghanistan a year after that horrifically botched withdrawal.

I’m not gonna hold my breath.

