Alleged Plans To Swap ‘Merchant of Death’ For Brittney Griner: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

Are we really going to exchange a Russian arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” to get back America-hating Brittney Griner?

Tomi Lahren has some Final Thoughts.

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February. She pleaded guilty in a Russian court on charges of bringing vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport — that’s illegal. She claims to have done it mistakenly, but the law is the law and Russians don’t mess around.

Ever since her detainment, naturally her family, friends and fellow players have been pleading with the Biden White House to bring her home. I don’t blame them, Russia’s legal system is janky, their country is oppressive and it isn’t the place I’d want to be stranded, especially behind bars. But it looks like Griner’s luck could be changing.

This week Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the administration put forward a “substantial proposal” to secure the release of both Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Ok. Nothing wrong with that. Until you hear the part about how the State Department “allegedly” plans to accomplish this homecoming, by swapping a Russian arms dealer by the name of Viktor Bout AKA “The MERCHANT OF DEATH.”

If you’re wondering how he got that cute little nickname, it derives from his lengthy history of selling weapons to people and countries who intended to kill Americans!

Boy, what could go wrong if we release him I wonder … I’m sure he’ll retire to a quiet life of quilting or collecting Beanie Babies .. NOT!

Are we really gonna trade a man convicted of selling weapons intended to kill innocent people, including Americans, for Griner?! Griner has a track record of vocally crapping on the USA and our National Anthem and symbols, so her desire to get back here is a refreshing change of heart but still… I’ll repeat… “MERCHANT OF DEATH!”

Did we not learn our lesson when Obama swapped Bowe “the deserter” Bergdahl for FIVE Taliban terrorists imprisoned at GITMO?!

If you’re wondering, those model citizens didn’t retire to a life of collecting Beanie Babies either as 4 of the 5 of them are now sitting in the corrupt Afghan government. Look, I’m not against bringing Griner and Wheelan home but this swap has “trouble” written all over it! You don’t exchange “merchants of death” for basketball players who — up until she was stuck in Russia — didn’t appreciate the USA anyway!

Bring her home, fine. But not like this. This is stupid.

