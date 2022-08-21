Dennis Rodman Says He’s Going To Russia To Seek Brittney Griner’s Release From Jail

Dennis Rodman says he’s headed to Russia sometime this week to seek the release of Brittney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges.

Griner is undoubtedly being used as a political pawn. President Joe Biden and the White House haven’t done much other than put out statements about Griner’s ridiculous imprisonment. Now, a former NBA player who happens to know how to talk with dictators is heading to Russia to essentially try and work out a deal.

Rodman shared the news of his plans while speaking at a sneaker convention in Washington over the weekend.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I’m trying to go this week,” he told NBC News. Rodman also said that he knows Russian President Vladimir Putin “too well,” instilling confidence that he will be able to talk to the leader of Russia.

Rodman stating that he’s received “permission” is noteworthy given that the State Department has issued a travel advisory for Americans warning them not to travel to Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

The NBA legend doesn’t technically need permission from the United States to enter Russia but will need a visa from Moscow. Given his comment about knowing Putin “too well,” he doesn’t seem worried about the chance he may not receive a visa to enter the country.

Dennis Rodman And His World Leader Buddies

If Rodman does travel to Russia and speaks with government leaders it won’t be the first time he’s interacted with a foreign leader with a strained and negative outlook toward the United States.

Rodman has traveled to North Korea multiple times and has a relationship with dictator Kim Jong Un. He even made an appearance during former President Donald Trump’s meeting with Kim in Singapore in 2018.

Griner was found guilty of drug charges in a Russian court earlier this month. Shortly after being found guilty, she was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

The WNBA star was arrested on drug charges on February 17, 2022 after the Federal Security Service claimed she was carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in Russia.

