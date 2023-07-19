Daniella Hemsley Banned From Kingpyn Boxing Final, Has Decided To ‘Take Some Time Away From Boxing’

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans model Daniella Hemsley celebrated her win in the loser’s bracket of the Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament on Saturday night by flashing her boobs in the center of the ring. Her celebration went insanely viral.

The 22-year-old content creator brought attention to herself, Kingpyn Boxing’s influencer event, and the sport of boxing as a whole. The celebration had a lot of people talking about boxing. Some in support of the display of excitement and others, like boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, weren’t fans of it at all.

So how is Hemsley being repaid by the boxing promotion for all of the publicity she generated? Despite her claim that she had permission from the promoters to flash her boobs, she’s been banned from competing in the final of the Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament.

On top of that, after her first win as a boxer, she’ll be stepping away from the sport. Kingpyn Boxing made the announcement on social media on Wednesday morning.

“As we strive to bring fans the best influencer boxing events possible, we accept that Saturday’s post-fight incident may have offended some viewers and appreciate that this incident didn’t meet the standards expected from Kingpyn fight nights,” the statement reads.

“We apologize fully to anyone upset during the broadcast.

“The fighter involved in the incident will not be appearing in the Final event and has decided to take some time away from boxing,” the statement continues. “We will now be turning our attention to the Kingpyn Finals, with all of us more determined than ever to hold the greatest night of influencer boxing and showcase the very best of the sport we all love.”

Daniella Hemsley Might Not Be Appearing In The Final, But She Likely Cashed In On OnlyFans

Hemsley said of the celebration during one of her post-fight interviews, “I got approval from the promoters. I got overexcited and yeah, why not?”

Apparently not all of the promoters were on the same page as far as the OnlyFans model’s celebration was concerned. Sadly, that means we’re not going to get to see Hemsley back in the ring until the whole controversy dies down completely.

That seems like a missed opportunity for Kingpyn. There would have been a lot of people tuning in just to see if she might pull a repeat performance.

Isn’t part of the appeal of the influencer boxing events the fact that you never know exactly what might take place. Who is tuning in to watch the actual boxing?

They’re tuning in because influencers are involved. With influencers you never know when a kiss during weigh-ins or a boob flashing celebration will take place.