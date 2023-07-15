OnlyFans Boxers Kiss During Weigh-In Prior To Influencer Fight

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans boxers Amber O’Donnell and Whitney Johns are set to step into the ring on Saturday night during the semifinals of the Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament in Dublin, Ireland. Their fight is one for bragging rights as the two were eliminated from the tournament during the quarterfinals in April.

O’Donnell was defeated by Elle Brooke’s sister Emily and Johns lost to a content creator by the name of Barbie Three Six. Despite being in the loser bracket it was O’Donnell and Johns’ weigh-in and faceoff that received the most attention on Friday night.

OnlyFans boxers Amber O’Donnell and Whitney Johns share a kiss during weigh-in prior to Kingpyn Boxing tournament (Image Credit: IFN Boxing/Twitter)

That’s because in addition to their very revealing weigh-in outfits, the two OnlyFans models shared a kiss. As they stood face-to-face following their weigh-ins, Johns went in for a quick kiss. Instead of being offended by the quick peck, O’Donnell responded by saying, “If you’re going to do it, do it properly.”

O’Donnell then grabbed her opponent by the head and pulled her in for a much more intense kiss. When the kiss, which was a hit with the fans in attendance, ended the two boxers were all smiles as they finished the faceoff.

The two content creators and influencer boxers have a lot of respect for one another. It goes far beyond the kiss they shared prior to the fight.

During their pre-fight press conference, which took place right before their attention grabbing weigh-in, the two traded compliments.

There’s Nothing But Love Between OnlyFans Models Amber O’Donnell And Whitney Johns

Johns said of her opponent, as they both look to bounce back from a loss, “It inspired me to work so much harder and this training camp was different, that first fight was such a learning experience.”

“This time will be a completely different boxer. Our styles really compliment each other and I’m really excited because I actually adore Amber,” she continued. “It will be really fun, I’ve got to punch her in the face and beat that ass but I do love her.”

Johns added that she expects both of them to bring it in the ring on Saturday night during the Kingpyn event. O’Donnell was also complimentary of her and is expecting a five-round battle.

“Similar to Whitney, I love her! I think it’s going to be a good fight because there is going to be a lot of heart in there,” O’Donnell said. “We are both going to put each other through our paces, but I can’t see either of us stopping each other. It’s going to go the full five rounds.”

There’s nothing better than a fight where the two opponents hate each other. The trash talking and all that goes into the fight is second to none. But an OnlyFans bout where the two fighters are fans of one another might be a close second to that.

There’s making out following their skimpy weigh-in and who knows what the future has in store, maybe there’s a content collaboration between these two in the very near future.