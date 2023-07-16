Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn Isn’t A Fan Of OnlyFans Model’s Boob Flashing Celebration

Videos by OutKick

Love it or hate it, OnlyFans model Daniella Hemsley’s post-fight boob flashing celebration has people talking about boxing. Some, like those in attendance when it took place, don’t have a problem with the influencers choice of celebration.

Others, like boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, aren’t fans of the move at all. They hold the opinion that it somehow takes away from women’s boxing as a whole.

Hearn said as much when he was asked about Hemsley’s celebration during an appearance on DAZN on Saturday night. Not only is he not a fan of the celebration, but he wants to separate boxing as a whole from these kinds of influencer events.

Katie Taylor of Ireland, promoter Eddie Hearn and Chantelle Cameron of Great Britain pose for a photo during their weigh in at The 3Arena Dublin. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

He said, “My opinion is that I hate it, I hate it. Um, we’ve worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work.”

“One thing we must understand is, that ain’t boxing,” Hearn added. “And that needs to be pushed, all that stuff Misfits, Kingpyn, it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to dissociate ourselves with what it is.”

🗣️ “WE NEED TO DISASSOCIATE OURSELVES FROM WHAT IT IS!”@EddieHearn reacts to Kingpyn contender, Daniella Hemsley, flashing her chest to celebrate her victory, live on DAZN last night.



Do you agree with Eddie’s comments? 🤔 #EddieHearn #DaniellaHemsley #Boxing pic.twitter.com/XCbvFY0p8P — Boxing Social (@boxing_social) July 16, 2023

Aren’t lingerie weigh-ins a thing in women’s boxing? Hasn’t Hearn been present for some of those? Do those promote women in boxing “for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work?”

No they don’t. They promote the fights and the sport as whole. Just like anything else that brings it attention, like say, a boob flashing celebration. Yes, I know there’s a difference between the two.

Safe To Say We Won’t See Eddie Hearn Promoting A Fight For OnlyFans Model Daniella Hemsley

Nobody is confusing a Kingpyn influencer fight with anything that appears on DAZN anymore than people are confusing the XFL for the NFL. The quality and level of competition is completely different.

But if an XFL game turns someone on to the sport of football and they go looking for the best that is out there, they’ll eventually land on the NFL. The same concept applies here.

I know Hearn can’t be out there promoting boob flashing celebrations. I get that, but he doesn’t have to shit all over the influencer fight game while he’s at it. Everyone knows there a significant drop in skill level and it’s not the same as real boxing.

Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about Eddie Hearn. I know he’s the son of a promoter and has been in or around the business for many years. So maybe Hearn is pulling one my dumb brain can’t comprehend here.

If he comes out against the celebration, which makes sense, and goes after those kinds of events in the process, he’ll generate even more headlines and buzz for boxing. Hearn might be promoting boxing on a level I’m not fully prepared to grasp yet.