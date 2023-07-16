OnlyFans Model Daniella Hemsley Celebrates Kingpyn Boxing Win By Flashing The Crowd

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans model Daniella Hemsley won her fight on Saturday in the loser’s bracket of the Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament and couldn’t contain her excitement. Or her boobs for that matter.

After going five-rounds against fellow influencer, Aleksandra “Ms.Danielka” Daniel, the 22-year-old secured a 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 unanimous decision victory over her opponent. But it wasn’t her boxing skills that people were talking about after the fight. It was her boob flashing celebration that stole the show.

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@DanniHemsley def. Ms. Danielka via unanimous decision (48-47,48-47,49-46)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up 👊 | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/fNkcoTvqXm — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023

Hemsley was overjoyed with the win, her first inside of a boxing ring. She ended up in the loser’s bracket after losing her debut back in April.

Unable to contain her excitement, she started yelling and celebrating with her corner before making her way back to the center of the ring where she decided to pull up her top and expose her boobs to the crowd as she jumped up and down.

Daniella Hemsley really flashed the live camera after her win 🫣 pic.twitter.com/vl77RLlIXf — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) July 15, 2023

Not your typical celebration inside of a boxing ring, but the crowd in attendance in Dublin, Ireland didn’t seem to mind. Quite the opposite, they were heard during the broadcast cheering throughout.

The celebration, as you would expect, made the rounds on social media. Not everyone was as enthusiastic about it as the crowd was in the arena.

Daniella Hemsley Knows How To Grab Some Attention

During her post-fight interviews the topic of the celebration came up multiple times. When asked during one of those interviews whether or not her boob flashing was preplanned Hemsley replied, “I got approval from the promoters.”

She added, “I got overexcited and yeah, why not?”

Say what you want about influencer boxing, but these promotions know how to put on a show. Are the events good for boxing? The purists will tell you know and sure it’s not the best actual boxing.

But what it is and what the events do is the get people talking about the sport of boxing. That’s a good thing, even if they’re somewhat of a sideshow.

A rising tide lifts all boats. And if there’s one thing that influencers are good at it’s promotion.