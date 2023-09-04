Danica Patrick Escaped Burning Man, Travis Hunter Manhandled Some TCU Haters, Cavinder Twins Enjoy Labor Day & Last-Minute Dinner Plan

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to one of the most underrated holidays of the entire calendar year. Labor Day is sneaky good if you think about it. It’s summer’s last hoorah, but it’s not nearly as hot today as it was back on July 4 or Memorial Day. Same vibes, better weather. Mix in hippie Danica Patrick getting stuck at Burning Man and it’s a damn good day!

Is there anything less shocking than Danica Patrick being at Burning Man? I mean, seriously. By the way, I’ve been reading up on it since it’s all gone to hell this week and let me tell you, it’s even weirder than I thought.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but it’s kind of a giant sex brothel in the middle of bumf*ck Nevada, no? I’m gonna show ya’ll an article I found from 2016 that’ll prove my point.

OK, so — Danica Patrick and Burning Man. What else? Travis Hunter stuffing some TCU bros in a body bag? Hell yes. It’s the year of Colorado, evidently.

The Cavinder Twins soaking in what’s left of summer? Sure! Why not?

I had an excellent weekend of gambling minus one bad play, so we should probably keep the hot streak going as we enter the first week of NFL, right?

Oh yeah — Smash Mouth legend Steve Harwell died today. It’s sad, but we’re going to remember him by crushing the song that certainly defined my late-19990s childhood.

I just bought a 12-pack of Twisted Tea on sale and intend to start crushing them before too long, so let’s get going and get outta here.

It’s a Labor Day Nightcaps!

Danica Patrick survived Burning Man

I’ll say it again — there was no bigger No Sh*t moment than when I heard Danica Patrick was one of the 70,000 hippies stuck at Burning Man. Hilarious.

Of COURSE Danica was there. The scenes were wild, and the constant Twitter (X?) updates from people who were “stranded” there were perfect. I couldn’t get enough of it Saturday and Sunday.

🇺🇸UPDATE FROM BURNING MAN

This woman works for the hospital on site at #BurningMan. The only thing of real concern seems to be her dreads.

▪︎They have zero people coming in with Ebola or even Ebola-like symptoms.

▪︎FEMA is not on site.

▪︎There is no fence being put up



🧶 pic.twitter.com/dIIx11ZbST — Angelus caelorum 🧣 (@CaelorumAngelus) September 4, 2023

Footage of the absolute mess at Burning Man. pic.twitter.com/u8Y5Tvt70k — Angelus caelorum 🧣 (@CaelorumAngelus) September 4, 2023

Just chaos. Pandemonium. Anarchy. You can almost smell those videos, can’t you? I’m not a concert guy at all, so perhaps I’m the wrong person to be saying anything about Burning Man because I’m clearly biased.

But the whole thing just seems miserable — and that’s before the flooding! You want me to voluntarily drive two hours to the middle of the desert with 70k strangers for five days? I’m good.

Danica Patrick must’ve been an absolute PISTOL, though.

Travis Hunter stuffs TCU fans in a body bag

Now, back to that article I found from a couple horny Burning Man regulars. It came out in Cosmo in 2016 and was titled Here’s What Happens in the Orgy Dome, Burning Man’s Wildest Sex Party.

Some excerpts:

Nowhere in the desert basin, or the playa, do all of those elements coalesce more magnificently than in the orgy dome, an air-conditioned sex haven where guests can visit in groups of two or more. Its creators claim that 5,000 attendees cavorted within its folds last year.

The boys Eiffel towered me.

Overall, it was a good experience and actually pretty funny; when we first walked into the space as it was being vacated, there was a group of our campmates who were leaving. They were like, “Funny seeing you here! We kept it warm for you!”

Honestly, for us, it started in the waiting area before you’re admitted into the actual dome. I was getting my head, neck, and shoulders massaged by one person, and my feet and legs massaged by another, all while holding hands with someone else. The six of us were giving each other small kisses, and everyone was giggling and excited. It was all very natural, for all of us, which was amazing.

Feel free to read the entire thing yourself because I left a lot of it on the cutting room floor because we have some class here at Nightcaps.

Side note: probably gonna have to go ahead and name my OutKick fantasy football team the Orgy Dome this season. Only fair.

Travis Hunter, you’re up!

Pour one out for Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell

Absolute KO shot there from Travis Hunter. Just murdered him. Dead. No longer breathing. Hilarious.

I said earlier I crushed some CFB gambling this weekend besides one pick I gave out, and it was the Colorado-TCU game. I said to take TCU and the points and I could NOT have been more wrong.

Now, I also took the over in that game, which easily won. Went ahead and took that over, the Kentucky over and the Tenn-Virginia over — teased it up just a bit — and bet the house on it. And easily won. Cha-ching!

Just for good measure I ended the weekend by taking Oregon State and the points yesterday afternoon and it was the easiest ticket of the week.

Let’s have a day. Clemson-Duke tonight? No clue! So, let’s roll the dice and take Clemson at -13.

Doesn’t make sense not to live for fun, you know.

Aaron Rodgers, the Cavinder Twins & Labor Day menu

When I said that song defined my childhood, I wasn’t lying. There was a time period of about two years there where you couldn’t go on one car ride without hearing that jam on the FM radio.

I used to go to sports camp during the summer for about six years in a row, and it’s all you heard on the bus ride to and from the skating rink for about two of those summers.

And how about the damn music video!? That, boys and girls, was the very end of the great music video era. Some insane cameos in the above video. You just don’t get that anymore.

Anyway, let’s all have a drink for Steve Harwell today, which is somewhat ironic because he died of liver disease but whatever, it’s what he would’ve wanted.

Iconic song, iconic band.

Fine! Mount Rushmore. Quickly, though, because I have to go marinate some wings:

All-Star (duh) I’m a Believer (double duh) Come on Come on (triple duh) Sorry About Your Penis (Yep, look it up)

Couple quickies on the way to the grill, starting with the Cavinder Twins enjoying Labor Day weekend:

That will work!

Next:

There's a lot happening in this photo as Aaron Rodgers got to see Novak Djokovic at the US Open today. pic.twitter.com/lNAjIBri79 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 4, 2023 Hilarious. Aaron Rodgers is such a weird dude and a lot of it is over the top, but I can’t WAIT to see the liberal media cry over this one.

Nobody in this country hates the useless COVID vaccine more than Aaron Rodgers. Hope USA Today’s Nancy Armour and Christine Brennan enjoy this one.

Finally, here’s my quick chicken wing recipe — grilled, of course — I’m rolling out today in case you’re in a bind:

Soy sauce and Italian dressing marinade. That’s it. Douse the wings in the stuff and seal up the Ziploc in the fridge until you’re ready to cook.

Medium-high grill, cook for 20-30 minutes, turn ’em once in a while. Watch the flame because it’ll go nuts if you’re not careful.

Sauce: Hot sauce (Franks Red, not buffalo, if you want to look smart), little bit of soy, some butter, throw in some minced garlic if you want. Boil it up.

Wings off the grill and into a bowl, drown them in the sauce and let’s have a damn day.

See you Wednesday.

