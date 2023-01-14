Damar Hamlin Visits Teammates For First Time Since Injury

Less than two weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in the team facility.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo to his Instagram story Saturday of Hamlin shaking hands with a teammate.

(IG: @matthewmilano)

Damar Hamlin’s Remarkable Road to Recovery

After the incident on Jan. 2, Hamlin spent one week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He spent the first two days under sedation and breathing through a ventilator. Within just four days. he was breathing on his own, walking and talking. Doctors said his neurological function was “excellent.”

Hamlin first interacted with teammates on Jan. 6, when he FaceTimed them during a team meeting. He also live tweeted the Bills’ Week 18 game against the Patriots, and doctors said he was “jumping up and down” as he watched teammate Nyheim Hines return two kickoffs for touchdowns.

On Jan. 12 — exactly one week after the tragic incident — UC Medical Center released Hamlin, and he boarded a plan to Buffalo. Doctors cleared Hamlin to go home Wednesday after he underwent tests at Buffalo General Medical Center.

His trip to visit teammates comes just one day before the Bills host the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

No word yet on whether Hamlin will attend the game Sunday in Orchard Park. But after watching his incredible recovery these past two weeks, it wouldn’t be surprising.