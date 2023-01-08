Damar Hamlin Live Tweets From Hospital During Sunday NFL Games

Less than one week after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football, Damar Hamlin is already back in football mode.

Although he couldn’t be at Highmark Stadium today, the Bills safety spent Sunday afternoon live tweeting NFL games from his hospital bed.

Hamlin collapsed Monday in the first quarter of the Bills’ highly-anticipated game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After a scary few days, doctors removed his breathing tube and now describe Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent.”

Pregame tributes came pouring in Sunday, and the 24-year-old took notice.

And when Bills’ running back Nyheim Hines ran back — not one — but TWO kickoffs for touchdowns against the New England Patriots, no one was more pumped than Hamlin.

OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

God Behind All This No Coincidence..3️⃣ https://t.co/J2dCVv4VBN — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

The Bills defeated the New England Patriots Sunday, 35-23, spoiling the Pats’ postseason hopes and giving Bills Mafia a whole lot to cheer about.

During the game, Hamlin tweeted shoutouts to teammates Stefon Diggs, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.

He also showed some love for Colts cornerback Rodney Thomas II. Hamlin and Thomas were teammates at Central Catholic High School in Pittburgh.

Despite everything he went through this week, the 24-year-old said he wished he could be there in Orchard Park taking the field with his teammates.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

After the game, the Bills FaceTimed the safety from the locker room and even awarded him the game ball.

“You can’t draw that one up, write that one up any better,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

The whole country cheered for Damar this week. He was his team’s biggest cheerleader today.