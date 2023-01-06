Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talks To Buffalo Bills Teammates Via FaceTime In Best Possible Health Update

Damar Hamlin is awake, alert, moving, and – perhaps most significantly – talking. Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed Friday for the first time since he’s arrived at the hospital, and the Buffalo Bills’ safety spent the morning talking with teammates and addressing the entire team via FaceTime.
It’s the first time anyone has spoken to Hamlin since the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during the first half of Monday’s game against the Bengals.
Hamlin had to be revived on the field in Cincinnati, and was rushed to the hospital where he remained sedated through most of Wednesday.
According to doctors, Hamlin woke up neurologically intact, could move his hands and feet, and the first thing he asked via writing (he couldn’t speak because of the tube) was if the Bills had won Monday’s game.
Friday’s update is perhaps the most significant. According to the Bills’ Twitter account, Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight and he’s been able to talk with his family and with the team.
Damar Hamlin remarkable recovery continues
Hamlin has been in a Cincinnati hospital since Monday night, when he suffered cardiac arrest during a tackle.
Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on the field almost immediately, with doctors saying Thursday he received a “textbook resuscitation.”
“The Bills training staff who was with him recognized immediately … that they had a significant event on their hands,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts. “Really, this went as well as something like this could go under very challenging circumstances. They did a fantastic job, which is why we are here today.”
The NFL first suspended and then ultimately declared the game between the Bills and Bengals a no-contest, and the league has come up with a proposal on AFC playoff seedings that could include a neutral site AFC title game.
Owners will meet and vote on the proposal in a special session at noon today.