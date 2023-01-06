Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talks To Buffalo Bills Teammates Via FaceTime In Best Possible Health Update

Damar Hamlin is awake, alert, moving, and – perhaps most significantly – talking. Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed Friday for the first time since he’s arrived at the hospital, and the Buffalo Bills’ safety spent the morning talking with teammates and addressing the entire team via FaceTime.

It’s the first time anyone has spoken to Hamlin since the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during the first half of Monday’s game against the Bengals.

Hamlin had to be revived on the field in Cincinnati, and was rushed to the hospital where he remained sedated through most of Wednesday.

Damar Hamlin is talking for the first time since Monday. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

According to doctors, Hamlin woke up neurologically intact, could move his hands and feet, and the first thing he asked via writing (he couldn’t speak because of the tube) was if the Bills had won Monday’s game.

Friday’s update is perhaps the most significant. According to the Bills’ Twitter account, Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight and he’s been able to talk with his family and with the team.

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.



His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Sean McDermott, on Damar Hamlin FaceTiming with the Bills:



"It wasn't a long interaction, as you would imagine with his situation."



"The thing that made me laugh is that he did this to the guys 💪🏾. He flexed to the guys. He flexed on them." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 6, 2023

Damar Hamlin remarkable recovery continues

Hamlin has been in a Cincinnati hospital since Monday night, when he suffered cardiac arrest during a tackle.

Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on the field almost immediately, with doctors saying Thursday he received a “textbook resuscitation.”

“The Bills training staff who was with him recognized immediately … that they had a significant event on their hands,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts. “Really, this went as well as something like this could go under very challenging circumstances. They did a fantastic job, which is why we are here today.”

The NFL first suspended and then ultimately declared the game between the Bills and Bengals a no-contest, and the league has come up with a proposal on AFC playoff seedings that could include a neutral site AFC title game.

Owners will meet and vote on the proposal in a special session at noon today.