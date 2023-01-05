Damar Hamlin’s Doctors Share Updates: Say He Is Communicating, Asked Who Won The Game

On Thursday, doctors who have been working with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin formally spoke with the media for the first time since his on-field incident during Monday Night Football.
Dr. Knight and Dr. Pritts from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center shared updates, most of which sound very positive.
While Dr. Pritts explained they had “significant concern” about Hamlin following the incident, he’s since been able to follow commands and even asked who had won the game on Monday night.
Dr. Knight shared that Hamlin received “textbook resuscitation” on the field from the medical staff.
Doctors also clarified that Hamlin is not speaking and is still receiving help breathing, but is communicating through writing. They also confirmed that Hamlin is moving his hands and feet.
When the 24-year-old asked “did we win?” the doctors told him “yes, you won the game of life.”
A reporter also asked both doctors if they felt the love and prayers from millions across the world.
Their answer: “Yes, we have.”
These updates from Hamlin’s doctors came around four hours after the Bills released a statement explaining that he was still “critically ill” while showing “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.”
This is a developing story, stay with OutKick as we update the story.
Awesome News! Now lets pray he has a full recovery, even if he chooses to never plays again.