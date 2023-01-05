Great News: Damar Hamlin ‘Appears To Be Neurologically Intact,’ Still Critically Ill

The Buffalo Bills released positive news regarding Damar Hamlin on Thursday.

A new tweet by the team on Thursday said that Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” and that he “appears to be neurologically intact.” They also report that he is making “steady process.”

But that’s not all… according to Bills cornerback Kaair Elam, as well as NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, Hamlin woke up and was responsive, and even gripped his family members hands that were close to him.

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

From NFL Now: #Bills safety Damar Hamlin has opened his eyes. pic.twitter.com/Obu9czCxhD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

The welcomed information comes just a few days after Hamlin collapsed after making a play during the Bills-Bengals game. The scene was watched by tens of millions of people that tuned into an important game nationally broadcasted on Monday Night Football. Hamlin reportedly received CPR for 9 minutes before being rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital where he was intubated.

The Bills are also reportedly planning to practice today ahead of their Sunday afternoon game against the New England Patriots.

The NFL has not made any official word on when, or even if the Bills-Bengals game will be made up.

OutKick will continue to update any all news regarding Hamlin. We hope there are only more positive updates.