Joe Mixon Not Happy With NFL Over AFC Playoffs Proposal

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon isn’t pleased with the NFL’s proposal in wake of the cancellation of Monday’s Bills-Bengals game.

The league announced Thursday that the game, which was suspended in the first half after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle, would not be resumed and instead be ruled a no-contest.

Not playing that game has serious ramifications in the AFC playoff field. With a win Saturday over Las Vegas, the Kansas Chiefs lock up the No. 1 seed. The Bengals no longer have a chance to win the top seed, but do lock up the AFC North.

However, should they lose to Baltimore Sunday, a coin flip would decide who hosts next week’s AFC Wild Card rematch.

Joe Mixon questions NFL. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Bills, meanwhile, can no longer win the AFC by just simply winning Sunday, but if a hypothetical AFC title game pits Buffalo against Kansas City, that game would now be played at a neutral site.

Got all that?

Anyway, that’s not historically how the NFL settles these disputes. In fact, the rule book states the NFL must go by winning percentage to determine playoff seeding in situations like this, therefore eliminating the proposed coin flips and neutral sites.

Mixon clearly reads the rules, too. He tweeted a screenshot of the league’s rules late Thursday with the caption, “So we not following the rules no more.”

🤔So we not following the rules no more🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/AreAM1xAsp — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 6, 2023

NFL owners to vote on proposal Friday

Does Mixon have a point? Maybe. Frankly, the only way these proposals at all benefit Cincinnati is if the Bengals win this weekend, the Chiefs and Bills lose, and the Bengals wind up in the AFC title game against one of them.

In that case, the game would be played at a neutral site.

Despite winning the AFC North, if the Bengals lose to the Ravens Sunday they could still travel to Baltimore for next week’s playoff game should the coin flip not work out in their favor.

Side note: tails never fails!

While Mixon isn’t happy, there is still a chance more changes are made.

In an attempt to mitigate potential inequities, the NFL is holding a Special League Meeting today. Teams will consider one resolution consisting of two elements recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell that have been approved by the Competition Committee.