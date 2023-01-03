Monday Night Football Postponed After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Collapsed On Field, Hamlin In Critical Condition

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been transported to a local hospital with an apparent life-threatening injury.

The game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was “suspended temporarily until further notification,” per the game’s official. That suspension came at 9:17 p.m. ET after Hamlin was driven off the field via ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

At approximately 10:05, the NFL officially postponed the game.

The NFL released a statement on the postponement:

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

The NFL Players Association also put out a statement:

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is prayig for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL.

“The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well-being.”

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor spoke for several minutes prior to the suspension announcement to agree on a course of action. Taylor also was seen entering the Bills locker room during the suspension or play, apparently looking to speak with McDermott.

Hamlin, 24, hit Cincinnati Bengals tight end Quintin Morris in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Bills. After the tackle, Hamlin stood up for a second.

And then he collapsed.

Trainers came out immediately as players gathered around Hamlin. Some Bills players could be seen with tears in their eyes.

CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) while personnel attend to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hamlin was treated with an Automated External Defibrillator and had a neck shroud placed around his head. Medical personnel also administered CPR on Hamlin before loading him into an ambulance that had been driven onto the field.

General manager Brandon Beane and other Broncos official accompanied Hamlin in the ambulance.

A source told OutKick that Hamlin was having trouble breathing on his own.

Initially, after Hamlin was taken off the field, players were told they would have five minutes to warm up and play would resume.

However, the game was later suspended and both teams were sent to their locker rooms.

This is a developing story. We will report more details as we get them.