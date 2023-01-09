Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Returned To Buffalo

Just one week after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo.

On a live stream Monday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced the exciting news that the hospital was able to release Hamlin from their care. He has been transferred to a rehab facility in Buffalo.

While he still has “a ways to go,” the doctors said they are thrilled with his progress so far. Hamlin is neurologically intact, walking and talking.

Doctors said they are still focused on day-to-day recovery, and it is far too early to determine his future in football.

“It’s still fairly premature to comment on that,” they said. “A timeline will be determined by him, most importantly, but also the experts at the hospital where he is at.”