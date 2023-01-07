Damar Hamlin Shares First Public Comments Since Monday’s Incident With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Damar Hamlin has been the focal point for nearly anyone with an interest in sports since he collapsed on the field on Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest.

It’s been one of the most unprecedented and emotional weeks in sports in a long time as current and former athletes, coaches, teams and the entire sports community united in prayer for his recovery.

While Hamlin surely has a long road in front of him, there was a massive update on Saturday night from the Bills’ safety.

He made his first public comments on Instagram thanking each and every person who sent love and prayers his way.

Just 48 minutes after Hamlin’s first official comment since the tragic incident, the Instagram post had 396,256 likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

While there are obvious hurdles ahead, Hamlin’s progress since the terrifying moment that the world watched in real time on Monday night has been miraculous to say the least.