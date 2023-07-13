Damar Hamlin Breaks Down During ESPYs, Video Tribute To Those Who Saved Them Creates Tear-Jerking Moment

Videos by OutKick

Man, I went into tonight expecting to roast the ESPY awards. They are giving a courage award to the USWNT for filing a lawsuit, after all. But the Pat McAfee monologue and the Damar Hamlin tribute were two truly great pieces of television.

I wrote about McAfee’s monologue, which was outstanding. He even made a joke about the Skip Bayless tweet regarding to Hamlin situation.

After that, it was mostly what you’d expect. Although, a little less political than past ESPY Awards shows. At least in the first 90 minutes.

And then, Damar Hamlin took the stage.

Damar Hamlin attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Pat Tillman Award for Service is an annual award at the ESPYs. This year, ESPN rightfully decided to give it to the Buffalo Bills training staff who saved Hamlin’s life after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.

They certainly deserve the award. Then, in an even better decision, they had Hamlin himself present the award. First, they played a video tribute narrated by Hamlin. The video was excellent, and afterwards Hamlin broke down crying. He then awarded the medical staff their ESPY award and the staff joined him on-stage and they all engaged in a group hug.

It was a legitimately touching moment all around.

Damar Hamlin presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Bills' training staff at the @ESPYS is pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/Lbt5B6yTYF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2023

An emotional moment for Damar Hamlin as he presented the Buffalo Bills training staff with the Pat Tillman Award for Service ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DD9Z1wKmAY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023

#Bills Head Athletic Trainer Nate Breske to Damar Hamlin at the ESPYS:



“Thank you for staying alive brotha.”



The perseverance that both the training staff and Damar Hamlin showed is truly remarkable.



Learn CPR. It saves lives.#BillsMafia — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) July 13, 2023

It’s hard to watch that and not get a little emotional. Especially if you watched that Monday Night Football game live and have followed his story all the way through.

Seeing him up on the ESPY stage just six months after a near-death experience is nothing short of a miracle.

And the fact that he’s expected to play this season? Absolutely incredible.

Props to the 2023 ESPY Awards.

So far, they’ve delivered a strong show.