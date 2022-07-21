Megan Rapinoe Wins ESPY She Doesn’t Deserve, Uses Speech To Talk About Brittney Griner

Because we know the OutKick audience wasn’t sitting around watching the woke parade that was ESPN’s ESPY Awards last night, we’re committed to bringing you all the “important” lowlights.

Let’s discuss the woke queen, Megan Rapinoe. She was all over the ESPY Awards, including winning one for “Best Play.” There’s a lot to dissect with her appearances, but let’s start with the sports aspect.

Rapinoe won the award for scoring directly off a corner kick in a bronze medal Olympic game. Corner kick goals happen all the time. It wasn’t a game-winner and it was in the bronze medal game.

She didn’t even have the best “kick” in her category – that goes to Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker who hit a game-winning, record-breaking 66-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Lions in Week 3. While corner kick goals happen quite frequently, a 66-yard field goal has only happened once. And it was to win a game.

JUSTIN TUCKER ARE YOU KIDDING ME.



NFL-RECORD 66-YARD KICK FOR THE WIN 🤯🤯🤯



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/J01TL9DPNc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2021

Those plays aside, the winner in the group was clear: high school basketball player Hansel Emmanuel. Emmanuel only has one arm and he uses that arm to steal the ball and then windmill dunk it home.

With people in the crowd jeering him, he quietly hands the ball to one of the trash-talkers after the incredible bucket.

Hansel Enmanuel windmilled and then handed the ball to a trash talker 😳 @SCNext



(via issa__bucket/IG) pic.twitter.com/i6mKEs0IKu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2022

It’s everything sports should be – someone overcoming hardships to put up a performance worthy of admiration. It’s everything Megan Rapinoe wishes she was, but only pretends to be.

It was so clear that Emmanuel’s play should have won, even ESPN knew it. Look at ESPN’s official press release for how they described the dunk:

THEY CALLED IT THE PLAY OF THE YEAR ON THEIR OWN PR WEBSITE! But they needed Rapinoe to win so that she could go give a speech about Brittney Griner.

“BG [Griner] deserves to be free; she’s being held as a political prisoner,” Rapinoe said.

“I don’t think I’m getting political, but I do love to get political,” she continued with a smirk, “We’re probably not going to get her out tonight … [but] every time we say her name, every time it’s on social media … it puts pressure on the administration, it puts pressure on Russia, it puts pressure on Putin.”

"We love her. … We miss her. … We're doing every single thing we can to get her out."



—Megan Rapinoe took a moment to acknowledge Brittney Griner at the ESPYS pic.twitter.com/5JDFj74bLS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2022

The idea that Megan Rapinoe honestly believes she is putting pressure on Russia and Vladimir Putin by giving a rambling speech at a sports award show really speaks to her incredible grandiosity.

RELATED: ESPN AWARDS TURNCOAT CHINESE SKIER EILEEN GU ‘BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE’ ESPY AFTER SHE APPARENTLY GAVE UP HER U.S. CITIZENSHIP

One thing she is right about: it puts pressure on the administration. While Putin and Russia couldn’t care less about virtue-signaling speeches or tweets, the Biden administration certainly does.

Once upon a time, the ESPY Awards show was about rewarding the best in sports. Now, it’s about rewarding those who espouse a specific set of political beliefs. Just how sports were meant to be, right ESPN?