Megan Rapinoe Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom From Joe Biden While Wearing ‘BG’ Embroidered Suit

On Thursday, women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of 17 individuals honored this year.

The Medal of Freedom is the country’s highest civilian award, usually presented to those who display “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Despite her main contributions being an excessive dedication to woke politics and rampant hypocrisy, Rapinoe was, for some reason, chosen to receive the honor by President Joe Biden.

The bewildering contradiction of giving the award to someone who openly dislikes America seemingly never dawned on the administration.

Interestingly though, she wore a suit to the ceremony embroidered with the initials “BG,” for Brittney Griner:

Griner has been detained in Russia for several months on drug charges and her case has received increasing national attention after entering a guilty plea in Russian court.

Rapinoe’s gesture could be seen as a criticism of the Biden Administration’s slow response, as Griner has languished in Russia seemingly without action from the President.

Griner also recently wrote an open letter begging for help from Biden and his administration to negotiate for her release and return to the United States:

Rapinoe seems to pick and choose her crusades based on whatever’s in vogue among progressives at the moment. She’s a proud feminist and advocate for women’s rights when it comes to abortion, but describes protecting girls sports as “not that important.”

She kneels for the National Anthem before accepting the highest award the United States has to offer.

Rapinoe’s gestures are often ultimately empty virtue signaling, but she’s likely correct that pressure from the left is all the Biden administration cares about. Just recently, the president finally made a call to Griner’s wife to assure her that they’re working on negotiations.

It’s embarrassing enough for Biden that Rapinoe received the Medal of Freedom in the first place, but the decision to wear the “BG” embroidered suit in front of him adds another layer of embarrassment for the unpopular president.