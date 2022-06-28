Republican Party Making Huge Gains in Voter Registration

In a totally unsurprising turn of events, Republicans are overwhelmingly dominating voter registration switches across the country.

According to a recent report by The Associated Press, more than 1 million voters in the US have switched their affiliation to the Republican Party over the last year.

The great registration shift is most significant in suburban areas in swing states, which had become a stronghold of Democratic party politics in recent years.

The AP analysis found that suburban Denver, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Cleveland all saw dramatic increases in former Democrats turning to the GOP.

A visual representation shows how large the gap has been over the past year:

This trend started in early 2021 and while the writers of the AP report pretend to be confused about the reasons for this remarkable turnaround, it’s abundantly clear what the motivations are for those switching parties.

Democratic governors and local politicians have imposed devastating, ineffective and seemingly endless COVID related policies on people’s lives.

For example, many schools remained closed for much of the early part of 2021, and children were forced to wear masks when they did reopen.

Some districts are still requiring masks, well after their efficacy has been disproven and many in the general public are no longer concerned about possible threats from the virus.

Democrats are also embracing increasingly progressive social policies, like allowing transgender athletes to compete against women, promoting Drag Queen “story hour” events and declaring public support for abolishing the Supreme Court and defunding the police.

The economic situation throughout the country has also rapidly deteriorated, with rampant inflation putting pressure on working and middle class families in suburban areas across the country:

The border crisis has also accelerated, with record high crossings nearly every month since Biden took office.

And throughout these crises, Democratic politicians and their allies in the media have followed the same playbook.

Pretend that there is no crisis, acknowledge it but downplay voter’s concerns over the issue, and finally blame others for the mess they created or exacerbated.

Inflation is perhaps the best example. Biden in 2021 claimed that “there’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way – no serious economist.”

Now out of desperation, the administration attributes the issue to “Putin’s price hike,” despite the vast majority of inflationary pressure occurring well before the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite their best efforts and the media’s gaslighting campaign, the public is clearly seeing through the messaging.

While former “Republicans” like CNN’s S.E. Cupp claim to be concerned about the future of the party with nonsense like this: “I don’t know this party. I don’t know these Republicans. This isn’t what drew me to the party,” actual Americans are showing that the new right is increasingly desirable.

With midterm elections rapidly approaching, the swing in voter registration is sure to have a monumental impact on close local races this fall.

Voters are overwhelmingly rejecting the message and policies of the Democratic party, and they have no one to blame but themselves.