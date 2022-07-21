ESPN Awards Turncoat Chinese Skier Eileen Gu ‘Breakthrough Athlete’ ESPY After She Apparently Gave Up Her U.S. Citizenship

In typical ESPN fashion, the network figured out a way to please its Chinese masters during Wednesday’s ESPYs awards show where Chinese Olympic skier Eileen Gu, who apparently renounced her U.S. citizenship to compete for China at the 2022 Winter Games, was named ‘Breakthrough Athlete.’

In her acceptance speech, 18-year-old San Francisco native and Stanford-educated Gu, who has a history of dodging citizenship questions (keep in mind China doesn’t allow dual citizenship and at 18 they have to decide which passport they’ll carry), made sure to use her time on the stage to

“I have always said I want to be an ambassador for freeskiing, especially for young girls in the sport. I also want to share this moment with all the incredible pioneering female athletes who have come before me who paved the way for people like me. Many of which are in the room right now,” Gu said to applause from the ESPY audience.

“Also to the young girls who will come after me and who are going to be the change-makers and who are going to push it one more step further closer to equality,” Gu added.

Wait, what?

ESPN gave the ESPY for "Breakthrough Athlete of the Year" to Eileen Gu, the skier who grew up in San Francisco, is a current student at Stanford, but renounced her U.S. citizenship to complete for China at the Olympics last year. pic.twitter.com/3EwdtI1o9D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2022

Excuse me, Ms. Gu.

Are you calling for equality here in the United States or in China?

We’re going to need someone to clarify that because of what could happen back home in China if you’re calling for equality there where tennis professional Peng Shuai found out what happens when you start speaking out on things like government officials and sexual assault.

Who are we kidding? Yes, Gu is lecturing the U.S. to get its act together on women’s sports and equality after she turned her back on the country for Chinese money. Listen, get your money. All for it.

The second you come back to the U.S. to jump on the woke awards show bandwagon as a tool for ESPN to make good and secure brownie points from the Chinese government is a point at which Americans should have a big problem.

“When I’m in China, I’m Chinese and when I go to America, I’m American,” Gu has often said.

In other words, Eileen Gu is the perfect soldier for ESPN-China relations. She won’t criticize China. She won’t speak out on atrocities there and ESPN/Disney can trot her out when they need to cool relations back home after politicians such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis say things like “Disney has done a lot to partner with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and has really made a fortune over there without raising a peep about any of their atrocities.”

Woah, woah, woah….someone tell Eileen Gu we’ll give her some award and the Chinese will be able to play it up on Chinese media to show how the Chinese are taking over the world.

No atrocities to see here.

Gu’s not going to say anything. LeBron’s not going to say anything. They’re hypocrites who love to tell Americans how bad it is here while bending the knee to their own masters.

And if you think Gu being handed the stage to tell us all about the future of equality is a laugher, a quick check of Gu’s Instagram page shows that she’s now working with the U.S. Olympic Committee to bring the Winter Games back to the U.S.

“Gu, who is American born, chose to compete in Beijing for her mother’s homeland of China with a very specific mission to use the opportunity to energize youth in China to engage in winter sport,” a U.S. Olympic Committee statement reads.

That wasn’t possible to do as an American skier?

Frauds. All of them.