Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football, Reveals Commotio Cordis Was Reason For Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is 100% cleared to get back on the field with the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin suffered a terrifying cardiac situation last season against the Cincinnati Bengals and was hospitalized for days.

On Tuesday, Hamlin also disclosed what caused the medical emergency. He said it was commotio cordis, a rare condition started by a blow to the chest at the exact wrong time, leading to cardiac arrest.

"Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports. That's something that I personally will be taking a step in to make a change."#Bills S Damar Hamlin announces his comeback, details his condition & vows to help others: https://t.co/V880uowp4x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2023

“He is cleared, meaning resume full activities just like anyone else coming back from an injury or whatever. He’s fully cleared, he’s here and he’s of the mindset, he’s in a great head space to come back and make his return,” Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane announced to the media Tuesday.

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Hamlin: ‘Not The End Of My Story’

“The diagnosis of what happened to me was commotio cordis,” Hamlin said.

“It’s a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest. Five to seven seconds later, you fall out, and that’s pretty much what everybody’s seen Jan. 2 of this year. Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports, so that’s something that I will personally be taking a step in to make a change.”

“This is not the end of my story. I plan to make a comeback to the NFL.” 🫶 pic.twitter.com/jlAMdErKWk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Will Damar Hamlin be able to return to playing at a high level? Time will tell, but getting cleared to return is a huge hurdle to have cleared. Now, all eyes will be on whether or not he can get back to his old ways. It will be a hell of a comeback story if he can.