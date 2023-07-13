Pat McAfee Delivers Solid Jokes During ESPY Awards Monologue, Proving ESPN Got Themselves A Star

Videos by OutKick
ESPN hired Pat McAfee in one of the biggest sports media stories of 2023. They are paying him a boatload of money. And, to kick off the new employment, McAfee kicked off the 2023 ESPY Awards.
And he did not disappoint. Despite Sports Illustrated not ranking McAfee in the Top 10 of sports media personalities, he clearly is that. He might even be the best.
His opening monologue at the ESPY Awards included some really good jokes. And he didn’t back down from taking on some tough topics.
He started by explaining that the hosting gig was originally going to be Kevin Hart but he didn’t want to cross the Writer’s Strike picket lines. There would be no replacement host.
So, ESPN decided they needed someone to open the show and deliver a monologue. McAfee says that it came down to either him or Stephen A. Smith.
But, as McAfee says, Smith couldn’t make it because he’s doing some “investigative research” on Zion Williamson’s drama with an OnlyFans model.
Pat McAfee opens ESPY Awards with jokes and just keeps swinging
He roasted Skip Bayless for his Damar Hamlin tweet.
And he actually brought up the “Chiefsaholic” fan who robbed banks to be able to buy tickets to the team’s games.
Perhaps McAfee’s best joke came in the form of making fun of Brett Favre’s lawsuit against him early this year.
He also talked about some of the crazy things that athletes do to keep themselves game-ready.
Beyond the jokes, though, McAfee accurately pointed out that sports are something designed to unite us, despite our differences.
And, he gave a passionate speech about female athletes and his newborn daughter.
It was a great performance from Pat McAfee.
And, it was refreshing for an “awards show” that is going increasingly left-wing politically.
Wonder who wrote those jokes for him?
Guy told jokes hes a star . Either you’ve never seen a host before. Are you desperately trying to have anal sex with him