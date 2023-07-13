Pat McAfee Delivers Solid Jokes During ESPY Awards Monologue, Proving ESPN Got Themselves A Star

Videos by OutKick

ESPN hired Pat McAfee in one of the biggest sports media stories of 2023. They are paying him a boatload of money. And, to kick off the new employment, McAfee kicked off the 2023 ESPY Awards.

And he did not disappoint. Despite Sports Illustrated not ranking McAfee in the Top 10 of sports media personalities, he clearly is that. He might even be the best.

Samantha McAfee and Pat McAfee attend The 2023 ESPY Awards presented by ESPN at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

His opening monologue at the ESPY Awards included some really good jokes. And he didn’t back down from taking on some tough topics.

He started by explaining that the hosting gig was originally going to be Kevin Hart but he didn’t want to cross the Writer’s Strike picket lines. There would be no replacement host.

So, ESPN decided they needed someone to open the show and deliver a monologue. McAfee says that it came down to either him or Stephen A. Smith.

But, as McAfee says, Smith couldn’t make it because he’s doing some “investigative research” on Zion Williamson’s drama with an OnlyFans model.

WELCOME TO THE 2023 ESPYS..



It's an ABSOLUTE HONOR to be here pic.twitter.com/yItRmSRzv8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2023

Pat McAfee opens ESPY Awards with jokes and just keeps swinging

He roasted Skip Bayless for his Damar Hamlin tweet.

Damar Hamlin is an ABSOLUTE DAWG..



That tweet is still up Skip 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l0DWmlC5j4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2023

And he actually brought up the “Chiefsaholic” fan who robbed banks to be able to buy tickets to the team’s games.

There was a man who would rob banks with a wolf mask on to watch the Kansas City Chiefs..



Think about the bank tellers Mahomes and Kelce 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LsN98SgCpC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2023

Perhaps McAfee’s best joke came in the form of making fun of Brett Favre’s lawsuit against him early this year.

That one was for me.. AND Shannon Sharpe



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E86DJwPkyD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2023

He also talked about some of the crazy things that athletes do to keep themselves game-ready.

There's people in here who do some crazy things to get from one game to the next..



We've recently learned some things about the all time leading tackler for the Green Bay Packers 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qByX5v6v7p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2023

Beyond the jokes, though, McAfee accurately pointed out that sports are something designed to unite us, despite our differences.

Sports are a BEAUTIFUL thing pic.twitter.com/qV799F49hV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2023

And, he gave a passionate speech about female athletes and his newborn daughter.

There's A LOT of BAD ASS women in here pic.twitter.com/6UgSnuV0kM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2023

It was a great performance from Pat McAfee.

And, it was refreshing for an “awards show” that is going increasingly left-wing politically.