Zion Williamson Has Serious Porn Star Drama, And Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy

Stephen A. Smith is not happy with Zion Williamson has found himself having drama with porn star Moriah Mills.

Mills, who is incredibly popular on OnlyFans and has 1.1 million Twitter followers, went on a lengthy Twitter rant against the Pelicans forward after he did a pregnancy reveal with a different woman.

The OnlyFans star alleged Williamson should be with her and she had no idea about this other woman. She shared screenshots of what appeared to be unauthenticated direct messages from the young NBA player and claimed she might also be pregnant.

Some of the most viral tweets are below. Others have been withheld due to the graphic nature of them.

Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I hate you .. ong 🥀 #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar !!! pic.twitter.com/MgI71L0p9H — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Couldn’t even impregnate a real pornstar 🤢🤢 @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I warned you about trapping type hoes @Zionwilliamson and you didn’t listen to me I know the game fuck u and congrats again 🤰 !!! The bill was too high so you had to scrap for crumbs when you couldn’t see me or I was busy. — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Don’t call my phone @Zionwilliamson you lost me for good until I see dna I’m done !!!!!! — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Zion Williamson’s drama with porn star Moriah Mills.

Well, the popular ESPN host is not happy with Williamson for finding himself in this situation.

“I’m kind of pissed. I’m kind of pissed off because all I can think of is, man, you only played 29 games last year and you missed the season before that. And I’ve been wondering what the hell has been taking you so long to get healthy. Well, now I know

Stephen A. then shared some wise wisdom about who you choose to associate with and made it clear “you can’t always police” what your partner is going to do.

Stephen A Smith had all the time today and Goes off & Talks about Zion Williamson & Adult Star moriah mills alleged entanglement 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tMuZxVbLQS — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) June 7, 2023

Zion is in the middle of some intense drama.

This is a very tough look for the young NBA player. He should be busy figuring out how to get back on the court.

Instead, he’s being flamed by a porn star for the entire world to see. Her name is still trending as of Thursday morning.

Zion Williamson ripped on social media by porn star Moriah Mills. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Nobody wants this kind of attention. Now, it’s important to note Zion Williamson hasn’t confirmed any of Moriah Mills claims. Right now, it’s a one-sided war on social media.

She’s absolutely gutting him, and he’s staying silent. Seeing as how he has a lot to lose, it’s probably a smart idea. Let the lawyers figure it out.

Having said that, these tweets from Moriah Morris are wild. If you’re not afraid of offensive content, hop on over to her Twitter to see them all. They’re pretty out there and some of her content is definitely not appropriate for your work computer.

Zion Williamson flamed by porn star Moriah Mills. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Zion when it comes to getting out of this situation. It seems like he’s going to need it.