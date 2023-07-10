Chiefs Superfan ‘Chiefsaholic’ Arrested After Running From Cops For Months

Videos by OutKick

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan was on the run from the law. He was tracked and finally apprehended on Friday after a monthslong manhunt for the fanatic on the run. Xaviar Babudar, known as “Chiefsaholic” on social media, was arrested after ditching his ankle upon release from jail in February and deliberately missing a court date set in March.

Babudar was first arrested for a bank robbery in Oklahoma in Dec. 2022.

On Monday, it was revealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office that Babudar was involved in several unsolved robberies across the Midwest and laundered money through casinos, accruing roughly $1 million in stolen money.

(Getty Images)

The criminal on the run was known for wearing a werewolf suit at Chiefs games and was frequently recognized by the organization for his fandom. It turns out Babudar was a real wolf in sheep’s clothing.

The Missouri Attorney’s Office said in a news release:

“An Overland Park, Kansas, man popularly known as Kansas City Chiefs superfan ‘ChiefsAholic,’ who has been a fugitive from justice for the past four months, has been charged in federal court with bank theft for one of a string of robberies he is suspected of committing.

“This case will be presented to a federal grand jury to determine whether to return an indictment on these or any additional charges.”

The statement detailed Babudar’s thievery from April to Dec. 2022, hitting “casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.” In his 2022 arrest, Babudar received one count of bank theft and a count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

“According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions.

“He allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts.”