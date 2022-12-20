Chiefs Superfan ‘Chiefsaholic’ Identified As Bank Robber By Internet Sleuths

Kansas City Chiefs superfan ‘Chiefsaholic’ did not send one single tweet during the Chiefs’ 30-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. In fact, he’s been dark on Twitter since December 16, which pushed some members of Chiefs Kingdom to do a little digging into the situation.

Well, according to N1CKRICH and plenty of other internet sleuths, ‘Chiefsaholic’ wasn’t tweeting about the game because he was busy robbing a bank.

Allegedly.

According to a police report, a man believed to be ‘Chiefsaholic’ was arrested for armed robbery on December 16, two days before the Chiefs’ game in Houston. Many are alleging he stopped and robbed a bank on his way down to Houston for the game.

NFL games aren’t cheap, folks.

CONTEXT: Chiefs superfan @ChiefsAholic went AFK for a few days and didn’t tweet at all during the game yesterday which raised concern. After doing some digging, twitter detectives found out that he robbed a bank on his way down to the game this weekend.



Bond set at $200k pic.twitter.com/XE3pVlY5Vo — N1CK (@N1CKRICH) December 19, 2022

The wildest and most hilarious part of the story is one of the offenses listed on the report states he was wearing a mask during the felony.

‘Chiefsaholic’ wears a full wolf costume and mask to Chiefs games. People are connecting the dots and alleging he didn’t only attend games in a wolf mask, but robbed banks in a wolf mask as well.

You could say the man is getting his money’s worth out of said wolf mask(s).

A lot going on the world but everyone take a moment to look up the Chiefsaholic fan who funded his trips to games by robbing banks in the same mask he wore to games. I’ve never been prouder to root for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/0eqIBEY1kn — Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) December 19, 2022

In light of this truly unbelievable story, a tweet from ‘Chiefsaholic’ from November 26 has gone viral in which he talks about hustling in private.

I make a good living, plus I hustle in private. House money I’m playing with TBH — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) November 26, 2022

While these are solely allegations at the time of this writing, it doesn’t mean this isn’t one of the craziest stories involving a fan in the history of sports.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on this developing story.

The Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon, it’ll be interesting to see if anyone in a wolf costume is in attendance.

