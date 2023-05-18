Dalvin Cook works out with Tua Tagovailoa's trainer as Dolphins rumors swirl.

Videos by OutKick

Dalvin Cook spent the day Thursday working out with trainer Nick Hicks in South Florida as rumors continue to swirl surrounding the current Minnesota Vikings’ running back.

No big deal, right? Well …

Hicks also trains someone named Tua Tagovailoa — the current QB of the Miami Dolphins.

Again, no big deal, right? Well …

The smoke surrounding Cook has been billowing for months now as his time in Minnesota appears to be nearing an end, and one team in particular — the Dolphins — have come up multiple times as a possible suitor.

Add it all together and what do you get? A juicy NFL offseason story, of course!

Dalvin Cook rumors swirl, including Dolphins and Bills

Pure coincidence? Possibly. After all, athletes training in South Florida over the offseason isn’t exactly breaking news. Cook could very well also train with Hicks.

But the rumors surrounding Cook and Miami haven’t gone away all spring, and this will only fan the flames.

In case you missed it, the Vikings — who drafted Cook back in 2017 — removed their star RB from the team’s official Twitter header earlier this week. As OutKick’s Armando Salguero noted, it sent a clear message.

As does Cook working out with Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer in Miami. My guess is, if Cook didn’t want those above tweets shared with the world, Hicks wouldn’t have pressed ‘send.’

But he did, and — shockingly — both have since gone viral.

The Cook-Minnesota fallout stems from his contract. The Vikings want him to take a pay-cut. He obviously isn’t going to do that, which means, in all likelihood, he’ll be cut after June 1 to exact the best salary cap savings.

The 28-year-old still has plenty left in the tank, evidenced by his 1,173 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and is reportedly healthy after multiple shoulder issues.

As for the trade rumors, they’ve been swirling for several months and not only include him returning to his hometown in Miami-Dade County, but also playing in Buffalo with brother James Cook, or perhaps ending up in New York.

The Dolphins seemingly have the advantage there, if they want it, because they play in Florida and Cook is also from the area.

Add in this most recent development and you’ve got yourself a bag full of tea leaves!