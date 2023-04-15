Dalvin Cook’s Agent Calls Vikings ‘Mediocre,’ Doesn’t Deny Dolphins Smoke

Videos by OutKick

The Dalvin Cook-Minnesota Vikings situation doesn’t seem to be firing on all cylinders right now.

And by that, I mean Cook’s agent, Zach Hiller, joined the Caps Off podcast and called the franchise mediocre while also saying the star running back has basically been playing on one healthy shoulder for years now.

So, yeah … not great!

“People are starting to realize, Dalvin averages 107 yards per game, he has Hall of Fame numbers, but he’s been in Minnesota, they’ve been mediocre, and, like, he actually has incredible statistics,” Hiller says in one clip.

“Also, he’s been playing with one shoulder. Like, purposely — and this is part of the business — purposely he’s been turning certain ways thinking about the fact that he’s about to get hit and not neccesarily trying to land on his shoulder.”

Zach Hiller, who is Dalvin Cook's agent, talks about the rumors that have been swirling around about his clients future with the team. Doesn't sound like he will be with the #Vikings next season to me. What do you think?



🎥: Caps Off Podcast

Smoke surrounding Dalvin Cook and Miami Dolphins?

Hiller’s comments certainly need some context.

For starters, they come on the heels of Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah raising eyebrows earlier this week when he was asked about Cook’s long-term future with the organization.

Asked if Dalvin Cook will be on the roster this season, Adofo-Mensah didn't say yes. "Conversations are always ongoing with him. We're trying to be solutions-oriented and always try to put the roster together within our constraints." Cook's 2023 cap number is $14.1m. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 13, 2023

Cook, 27, has three years remaining on his five-year, $63 million contract. He’s coming off a fourth straight Pro Bowl, running for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

Still, he’s due to have the third-highest salary cap hit ($14.1 million) for a running back this upcoming season, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler dropped a report Saturday morning that “all options are on the table” involving Cook.

“He could be released closer to the draft if things don’t work out,” Fowler said on SportsCenter, according to Bleacher Report.

“They had talked to at least one team about a trade in the past closer to free agency, so he is certainly a name to watch.”

Is Dalvin Cook done in Minnesota? (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

That team, many believe, is the Miami Dolphins — who are very much all in right now.

General Manager Chris Grier has traded for just about everyone over the past two years, including Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey, and Hiller didn’t exactly shoot down the rumor when he was tongue-in-cheek asked about it.

“I mean, the media is always off on the draft, but the media is not always off on the actual team news,” he said. “They’re not misleading.”

For what it’s worth, trading Cook would save the team $7.9 million, with $6.2 million on the books in dead money for 2023.

Buckle up, folks. It’s #Smoke&MirrorsSZN in the NFL.