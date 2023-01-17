Dalvin Cook’s Time May Be Up In Minnesota As Team Needs To Shed Millions From Payroll

Have we seen the end of star running back Dalvin Cook’s time with the Minnesota Vikings?

Cook, who has spent the entirety of his six-year career with the Vikings, may find himself on the chopping block as the team needs to begin cutting over $8 million in their payroll in order to get under next year’s salary cap.

Cook signed a five-year, $63 million contract extension in 2020.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook may be heading somewhere else this year. (Getty Images)

THE VIKINGS WENT 13-4 THIS SEASON

Following the Vikings losing to the New York Giants 31-24 on Sunday, Cook was asked by reporters about his Vikings’ future.

“That’s another question that don’t got nothing to do with me,” Cook responded. He added that negotiations have to deal with the Vikings ownership, head coach, and Cook’s agent.

Cook had a couple of huge plays for the Vikings this year, including a screen reception pass that helped lead to a Vikings score against the Indianapolis Colts in what was the greatest comeback in NFL history after being down 33-0.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the team lost to the Giants in the NFC Wild Card. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

In what has been a perplexing year for the Vikings, their offseason will bring a lot of roster questions.

Besides Cook, the team has include question marks regarding the future of wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks, pass rusher Danielle Hunter and oh yeah, quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Throughout the year it looked like this Vikings team had something special to them, with 7 straight wins and an overall record of 13-4.