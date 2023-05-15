Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors Continue To Swirl, Vikings Want To Do Right By Him

Videos by OutKick

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to trade Dalvin Cook — but not to just anyone.

“I was told from a source that the Vikings want to do right by Dalvin Cook,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said.

And until they find a taker for their Pro Bowl running back, the Vikings are willing to hold on to his cap of about $14 million.

“They want him to go to a place where he can play and be happy, whether that’s via trade, or eventual release, or even staying in Minnesota,” Fowler said. “But that’s sort of the thing they’ve been sorting through.”

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

But Cook’s sizable salary is the biggest hurdle. Not only do they have to find a landing spot where Cook will be happy, but they also have to find a team willing to pay him the big bucks.

“The team reportedly asked Cook to adjust his salary this season, a request Cook — who has a $10.4 million base salary and $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season — balked at,” CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo wrote.

Some teams have linked Cook to the Miami Dolphins. Originally from Opa-Locka, he’s a South Florida guy.

But the Dolphins selected Texas A&M’s De’Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 Draft. Plus, they have a crowded running backs room already with the rookie joining Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin.

Dalvin Cook has been solid in the backfield.

Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler and ran for more than 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons. In 2022, he appeared in all 17 games and finished with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. As a pass catcher, he had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two TDs.

But running backs have a limited shelf life, and at 28 years old, Cook is getting up there. He also underwent a shoulder surgery in February and has a history of shoulder injuries since college.

The Vikes will continue to look for him a suitable new home.

But the leverage just isn’t there for older running backs.