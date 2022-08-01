The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly the most valuable franchise in the NFL.

While the Cowboys have struggled to make noise in the postseason for a long time, the franchise apparently has no issue acting as an ATM!

Dallas Cowboys named most valuable team in the NFL. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sportico released its data for the most valuable teams in the league, and the Cowboys came in at number one with a valuation of 7.64 billion. That’s more than any other sports team in the country.

The Los Angeles Rams were a distant second at $5.91 billion.

Dallas Cowboys named most valuable team in American sports. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

So, while the Cowboys might not have won any Super Bowls in a very long time, the team is still making Jerry Jones a lot of cash!

Dallas had just under $1 billion in revenue in 2021, according to the same Sportico report. That makes getting bounced in the opening round of the playoffs a shade easier to swallow.

Dallas Cowboys valued at more than $7 billion. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It also shouldn’t shock anyone the Cowboys are still at the top of the list. The iconic star and Dallas brand are recognizable anywhere.

You can’t go anywhere in America without running into people who cheer for Dallas. The team’s footprint is incredible, and that’s translated to a lot of cash for the team.

How much are the Dallas Cowboys worth? (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Imagine how much money Jerry Jones could start making if he won a few more rings again! Then the Cowboys would really be cooking with gas!