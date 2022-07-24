Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph Cleared From Drive-By Murder Investigation￼

An ascending player for the Dallas Cowboys secondary received good news on Sunday after he was cleared in a murder investigation looking at a drive-by shooting incident in March.

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph, 22, was cleared from the case and is slated to resume full offseason activities with the team, continuing with training camp on July 25 from Oxnard, California.

Joseph was a person of interest in the drive-by murder of Cameron Ray at the OT Tavern in East Dallas, writes Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson. The player reportedly cooperated with Dallas police, starting in April when he was requested for questioning.

Initial belief of Joseph’s involvement in the fatal shooting of Ray stemmed from security video taken outside of the OT Tavern showing Joseph and his posse engaging in a conflict with a separate group, which included Ray.

Moments later, a vehicle sped by and shot at Ray’s group, killing him in the process. Joseph was in the fleeing vehicle but did not shoot a firearm.

Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, followed up the incident with a statement regarding his client’s role in the scene.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.

“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

The NFL continues to gauge the situation while the Cowboys seemingly welcome back Joseph without any ramifications for the event.

Joseph posted a reaction to the news on Twitter.

“Thank God you always have the last word,” the cornerback tweeted.

Joseph was drafted by Dallas in 2021 and played 10 games his rookie campaign. He maintained his strong rep from college as an adept cover corner and exhibited an impressive physical skill set at 6-foot-1, 193 lbs.

Offseason forecasts on the Cowboys’ group of corners, including Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs, have been bullish.

Thank God you always have the last word 🙏 #ykdavibe — Kelvin Joseph (@bossmanfat1) July 24, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela