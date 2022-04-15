Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph Was Passenger In Vehicle With Suspect Of Homicide Investigation But Didn’t Shoot, Attorney Says

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle from which several shots were fired and left one man dead on March 18, per his attorney, Barry Sorrels.

Police are actively seeking to interview Joseph concerning the shooting that left Cameron Ray, 20, dead. Sorrels released a statement to the Dallas Morning News Friday and said that Joseph was unarmed and not looking for violence.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.

“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

On the night of the shooting, Joseph and Ray were reportedly out with separate groups of friends. Surveillance video released by police showed that a skirmish broke out between the groups at around 1:45 a.m. After the fight ended, a black SUV was seen driving past Ray and his group of friends. Shots were fired from at least one of the vehicle’s windows.

Dallas police were dispatched to a shooting in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue of the Old East Dallas area at 2:01 a.m. That’s when police found Ray and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

A 2021 second-round selection out of LSU, Joseph suited up in 10 games during his rookie campaign, recording 16 tackles and one fumble recovery.

The Cowboys issued the following statement Friday regarding the situation:

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18,” the team wrote. “First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.