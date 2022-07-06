Dallas Cowboys Get Criticism from Liberals for New Team Sponsorship With Vet Owned Brand

The Dallas Cowboys are often referred to as America’s team due in part to a sustained run of success which raised their national profile higher than almost any other NFL franchise.

That status though, did not protect them from receiving criticism from liberals upset about the team’s new partnership with veteran owned Black Rifle Coffee Company:

🔊#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team.



We are celebrating America’s birthday all week long by giving away ✌️ tickets to a #DallasCowboys home game & a ☝️-year subscription to @blckriflecoffee! Click here https://t.co/hUQTRllFe0 to learn more.☕️🏈⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iFep5BKVZt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 5, 2022

Black Rifle describes itself as being “founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer,” and that it was “built upon the mission to serve coffee and culture to people who love America.”

That description was apparently just too upsetting for many liberals.

A new report describes criticism stemming from the announcement coming after a mass shooting in Chicago on July 4th and the Uvalde school shooting in May.

While these shootings are undoubtedly a horrific tragedy, is the standard for upsetting the left now avoiding any companies with names even remotely associated with things they don’t like?

Black Rifle Coffee does not make rifles, they make coffee, but apparently the word association is just too triggering for progressives.

Not to mention the obvious; individual human beings were responsible for these devastating acts. The veterans behind Black Rifle used guns in the line of duty to defend the country. There’s a vast difference between the two, which is also apparently too much nuance for the left to handle.

The criminalization of gun owners is what’s really behind this criticism. It’s the same concept behind restrictive new laws designed to associate the tens of millions of people who own and use guns correctly with those who use them to commit crimes.

For the left it’s as simple as guns=bad, even when the company in question doesn’t make a product remotely connected to guns.

Hopefully, despite the absurd criticism, the Cowboys stay strong and continue the partnership. Apologizing and bowing to the mob never works.