Dak Prescott’s Tough Stretch Continues, May Have Been Dumped By Model Girlfriend

Nobody needs a tee time right now more than Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who has been dragged by everybody – including his own team – after yet another terrible playoff performance Sunday against the 49ers. And now, we’re finding out Prescott and longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett are apparently in splitsville, too!

This guy can’t catch a damn break.

According to the NY Post, Prescott and Buffett are officially donezo, ending a once strong relationship that began in 2020 when we were all stuck inside making babies.

Sources even say Dak is back to “casually dating,” while it’s also important to note it’s been MONTHS since Prescott showed up in any of the model’s pictures on Instagram.

Yikes.

Tough break for Dak Prescott and Instagram model GF Natalie Buffett.

Dak Prescott, Natalie Buffett officially broken up

Tough few weeks for Dak Prescott, but that comes with the territory when you’re the QB of America’s Team.

Prescott was AWFUL in Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff loss to the 49ers, throwing a pair of interceptions that looked like had ZERO thought behind them. Just right to the defenders.

The Cowboys fell on the road yet again, embarrassed themselves on the way out with one of the worst final plays in football history, and then the team’s official Twitter account blasted its franchise QB in one of the stranger developments of 2023.

To be fair, the year is young. But, it was still weird AND it’s still up! Insane.

Anyway, looks like Dak heads into yet another offseason with a lot of thinking to do. It appears he’s gonna have plenty of free time to do it, too, with model Natalie Buffett reportedly out of the picture.

Chin up, Dak.