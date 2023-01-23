The Dallas Cowboys sent an all-time awkward tweet about Dak Prescott after losing to the 49ers.

Dallas’ season came crashing down Sunday night as the offense and Dak stalled in the playoffs against San Francisco.

It was beyond disappointing, and fans are absolutely furious with what played out on the field.

The Cowboys accidentally bury Dak Prescott on Twitter. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Well, either on purpose or completely on accident, the Cowboys really hung Dak out to dry after his two interception performance.

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the team captioned a tweet linking to an article of Dak taking responsibility for the loss.

He finished the game with one passing touchdown, two picks and 2-6 yards on 23/37 passing. It was bad but the tweet might be even worse.

Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2023

The Cowboys did Dak Prescott dirty.

Whether this was on purpose or not (it likely wasn’t), it’s pretty bad optics for everyone involved. When the team you play for tweets about “self-inflicted wounds” and your two interceptions after a devastating loss, it’s a major punch to the gut.

It’s about as bad as it gets. Dak played horribly in front of the entire country. The team mustered a grand total of 12 points and he averaged just 5.6 yards an attempt.

The Cowboys hang Dak Prescott out to dry with poorly worded tweet after loss. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Was anyone under the illusion that he didn’t play like garbage? Did the Cowboys really need to caption this tweet this way?

Why not go with a quote. Even better, just go with “Cowboys lose to the 49ers after struggles throughout the game.” Boom. Nobody is getting hung out to dry and the same message comes across.

Instead, the Dallas Cowboys social media manager logged on and chose violence against Dak Prescott. You just hate to see friendly fire like this.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott played terribly in the team’s loss to the 49ers. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

It is going to be a very awkward conversation if Dak ever asks who the hell hit the send button on this one. I can guarantee you that.