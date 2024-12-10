Woman Threatens To Release Sex Tape Of Country Music Star: WATCH

A woman is going mega-viral after claiming she has a sex tape featuring Zach Bryan.

The country music superstar has been bogged down in controversy ever since he split from his former girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry.

The breakup has been a disaster. Chickenfry claimed she was offered millions of dollars to sign an NDA, hinted she has a video of potential abuse and claimed Bryan flipped out because he heard her singing a Morgan Wallen song.

Now, it sounds like he might have more problems.

OnlyFans star claims to have sex tape with Zach Bryan

A woman identified by WhiskeyRiff and WideOpenCountry.com as OnlyFans star Claira Lizzy said in an interview with McKinley Richardson that she has a sex tape featuring Bryan that was filmed during his early days of becoming famous.

Her offer? Pay her or it's coming out.

"Zach, if you want to give me an NDA, I'll sign it or else this video is dropping," Lizzy claimed. She also declared he has until the end of the month to make the decision.

You can listen to her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

No matter your thoughts on Zach Bryan and his breakup with Chickenfry, this is a pretty serious claim to make. While I'm not an expert on the law, being in a viral video online vowing to spread a sex tape if you're not paid doesn't seem like a smart idea.

In fact, that seems like one of the dumbest things you could possibly do. There's now a tape online of Lizzy making it crystal clear that if Bryan doesn't pay up, then she's going to drop the alleged sex tape.

There's really dumb decisions people make all the time online and then there's whatever level of stupidity this is.

Either way, this is another headache for Zach Bryan, and I have no doubt his lawyers will have plenty to say about it - as they should. Threatening to drop a sex tape if you're not paid a lot of money is unhinged behavior. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.